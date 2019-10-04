Sentiments aside, law to be followed: SC on Ravidas Temple

The Supreme Court on Friday said it respects “sentiments of everyone” but the law has to be followed, even as it agreed to examine pleas on reconstruction of Guru Ravidas Temple in the protected land of Tughlaqabad forest area in the national capital.

“We respect sentiments of everybody but we have to follow the law,” a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra assured the petitioners seeking reconstruction of temple that it will do the best that could be done under the law.

The court asked all parties to hold consultation with the Attorney General and to come out with a good solution amicably.

The bench said that after all parties come out with better land and better location to build the temple, it will pass an order.

However, the court made it clear that temple was demolished for being on forest land and can not be restored.

Additional Solicitor General P.S. Narsimha said that temple can be shifted and “it is not alien to our culture to worship a forest”.

Following the top court’s order, the temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10.

The court was hearing pleas including that of Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana Congress unit chief, seeking reconstruction of Guru Ravidas Temple in the protected land of Tughlaqabad forest area.