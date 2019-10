The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s bail plea. The CBI had arrested the senior Congress leader on August 21 in connection with the INX Media case.

The former union minister and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a Mumbai jail in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.