ITBP guarding country, inspiring youth for cleanliness: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) for its effort in guarding the country as well as playing its major role in Centre’s “Swachch Bharat” mission by inspiring youth for cleanliness.

“Not only guarding India but also inspiring youth through concerted efforts for cleanliness. Excellent @ITBP_official!,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted the photographs shared by the ITBP on its Twitter handle showcasing cleanliness drive conducted by its 2nd Battalion in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu around its unit campus, government schools and nearby Babeli village.

ITBP, a specialized mountain force, is presently deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,700 feet in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the border between the two countries.