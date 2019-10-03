Akshay on ‘Laxmmi Bomb’: Life begins at the end of our comfort zone

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled his look as Laxmmi from the upcoming film “Laxmmi Bomb”. He says it is a character he’s both excited and nervous about but then life begins at the end of the comfort zone.

Akshay on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared his first look from the horror-comedy film. In the image, Akshay is seen wearing a red saree, a big red bindi and a wig tied up to a bun. He seems to be standing in a temple in front of an idol.

“Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? ‘Laxmmi Bomb’,” he captioned the image.

Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana”, “Laxmmi Bomb” revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The two have also collaborated for the film “Good News”, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is slated to hit the screens next year.