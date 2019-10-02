Gandhi’s philosophy at core of our work: UN Secretary-General

Secretary-General of UN Antonio Guterres on Wednesday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and said that the leader pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history, and his philosophy is at the core of work at the UN.

“Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history. 150 years since his birth, Gandhi’s philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage and conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday’s International Day of Non-Violence & every day,” Guterres tweeted while paying tribute to Gandhi.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain also remembered Gandhi and called him a “great leader of the subcontinent”.