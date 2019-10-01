SC not to entertain pleas against revocation of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the registry not to entertain those pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The five-judge Constitution bench granted time four weeks time to the Centre to file a response on a batch of petitions challenging Constitutional validity to remove Article 370.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana also granted time to Jammu and Kashmir to file a response on the pleas and thereafter granted one week to the petitioners to file a rejoinder on the government’s response.

The Constitution bench has listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to file a response on the pleas saying that they need more time to file responses.

The petitions have challenged the Constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision and subsequent presidential orders on scrapping the provisions of the article, which actually made it a dead letter in the Constitution.

These petitions have also challenged the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Observing a batch of petitions dealing with the same issues, the court directed the registry not to entertain pleas demanding similar issues, however, it clarified that there is no bar on entertaining petitions dealing with other issues related to Article 370.