Rahul Gandhi backs protests against NH-766 night traffic ban

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed solidarity with the protesting youth who were on an indefinite hunger strike against the night traffic ban on Kozhikode-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-766).

The protesters have demanded to lift the ban in the Bandipur portion of the highway.

“I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th protesting against the daily nine hour traffic ban on NH-766 that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka,” Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, he urged the Central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities, while “upholding our collective responsibility to protect our environment”.