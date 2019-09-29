Quit tobacco addiction; e-cigarettes equally bad: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to quit tobacco addiction and cautioned on misconceptions about e-cigarettes, banned by the government, recently.

“I urge all of you to quit the addiction to tobacco and don’t harbour any misconceptions about e-cigarettes. Come, let us all build a healthy India,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme — Mann ki Baat.

Modi also highlighted harmful chemicals that were being used in these products. He said there were little awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Sometimes e-cigarettes found their way into the houses out of curiosity, he added.

Addiction to tobacco was extremely harmful for health and was very difficult to get out of that. People who consumed tobacco were vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes and blood pressure, Modi said.