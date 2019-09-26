Told India, Pak leaders to ‘just work it out’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said he had discussed Kashmir with the leaders of both India and Pakistan and offered mediation or arbitration, and urged them to “just work it out, just work it out”.

In a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly here, Trump said he had held “very productive conversations with the leaders of Pakistan, India and many other countries” on achieving stronger ties and on fair reciprocal trade.

“With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir, and whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it’s arbitration, or mediation, or whatever itA has to be. I’ll do whatever I can do, because they are at very serious odds right not, and hopefully that’ll get better.

“If you look at the two gentlemen, heading those two countries, very good friends of mine. I said fellows just work it out, just work it out; because they are two nuclear countries, they’ve gotta work it out.”

Trump had held bilateral meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He had also shared the stage with Modi at the Howdy Modi event in Houston on Sunday.

Ahead of his bilateral with Modi, Trump had said that Modi is perfectly capable of handling Pakistan-sponsored terror, and urged both sides to sit down and talk.

A readout of the meeting between Trump and Modi also said that the US president had “encouraged” Modi to improve relations with Islamabad and also “fulfil his promises” to better the lives of the Kashmiri people.