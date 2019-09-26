‘Jhalki’ to release on Children’s Day

The film “Jhalki” that was earlier planned to be released on September 27 now has a new release date. According to the director of the film, Brahmanand S. Siingh, the film will open on November 14, on the occasion of Childrens Day.

Brahmanand said: “The story of the film revolves around the journey of a girl and her brother, played by young talents, so it made sense to release the film on Children’s Day.

The film, co-directed by Tanvi Jain, is a relentless journey of the protagonist Jhalki, a little girl, to find her brother.

“Jhalki” features Boman Irani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Govind Namdev and two young actors, Aarti and Goraksha.

Siingh, who is known for award-winning documentaries such as “Pancham Unmixed” and “Kaagaz Ki Kashti”, makes his entry into the feature film arena with “Jhalki”. He developed the storyline of the film with Prakash Jha.

The story of the film is inspired by the exemplary work of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi. In the film, Boman Irani plays a character inspired by Satyarthi.

The trailer of the film was launched at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film was premiered at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (SgSAIFF).