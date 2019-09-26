Injured Messi sidelined for upcoming matches

Barcelona FC have confirmed that star striker Lionel Messi has elongated his left adductor and will be sidelined for the upcoming games. However, no timeline has been mentioned for his recovery.

The Argentine suffered from the injury during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

“First team player Leo Messi has elongated his left adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability,” the club said in a statement.

Messi, who on Monday won Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award, played the first 45 minutes of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Villarreal, his first start after a preseason injury.

Despite only playing the first half, the Argentine was superb, assisting Antoine Griezmann on Barca’s first goal, which Messi chalked up with a corner kick.

Messi missed Barcelona’s first four league matches of the season with a separate calf problem, although he made his return via a 30-minute substitute appearance in a goal-less draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.