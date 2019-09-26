Authorship of ASI report on Ayodhya can’t be questioned: Muslim parties

The Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case on Thursday said the authorship of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the disputed site in Ayodhya cannot be questioned.

The turnaround came a day after the Muslim parties questioned the report, especially its authorship, claiming that it was full of inconsistencies.

Putting forth his arguments on Thursday, their counsel Rajeev Dhavan said: “The authorship of the Archeological Survey of India report on Ayodhya cannot be questioned.”