Alia Bhatt: Big B is a legend, yet a humble person

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who always comes across as a happy-go-lucky person, says it is not easy staying in a positive frame of mind all the time but she wants to share love and happiness in the world.

“I feel it is not easy to stay positive but I just want to share love and happiness in the world. So, for that reason, I prefer to be super positive, loving and warm, no matter how bad my day is. I try to spread only love and joy in the world. I feel you shouldn’t take yourself too seriously. The only constant thing in life is change and I really believe that,” she said, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Alia will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in “Brahmastra”, has congratulated the veteran actor on being honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

“I would like to congratulate him for receiving this honour. I worked with him in ‘Brahmastra’ recently, and it was an absolute pleasure working with him. He a legend in every way and despite that a very down-to-earth and humble person, so there is so much to learn from him. I wish him all the best,” said Alia.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) recently announced that it has chosen Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 92nd Oscar Awards.

Sharing her thoughts on the development, “Gully Boy” heroine Alia said: “I am thankful to all those responsible for choosing ‘Gully Boy’ as the official film to represent India at the Oscars. I hope it gets nominated and I hope it also wins the award. There are lots of hopes. I feel ‘Gully Boy’ has had a long life even after release in India. It was screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and it won an award there. It was also released in Japan and now this has happened. So, the whole team is ecstatic.”

Alia’s upcomiomng films are Karan Johar’s “Takht”, Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra” and SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”.