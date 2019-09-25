The more we play, the better we will be: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper and spin sensation Rashid Khan reckons that his team will get the much needed exposure only when they keep on featuring against top Test-playing nations. The visitors had registered their first ever Test win when they outclassed Bangladesh by 224 runs, which was only their third Test overall.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Twenty20 tri-nation series on Tuesday, Rashid Khan said: “We were discussing this topic in the dressing room, how good it would be if there was a reserve day for the final. It is disappointing for a player to get the final rained off.”

“We have our domestic T20 competition, starting from October 7. From November 5, we have the West Indies series, so there’s a lot of cricket coming up.”

Afghanistan has recently marked their presence in the cricketing world with their consecutive improving shows and Rashid felt the more they play, the more they would improve and get better.

“We were always on track. Our performance at the World Cup was amazing. We made the games but couldn’t finish it up. We lost five games in the last five or ten overs. We had the momentum and form in batting and bowling, but we couldn’t finish well. It comes with more experience. We are new in this arena. The more we play, the better we will be,” the Afghan skipper said.

“We have played only twice against Australia, New Zealand and England in the last five years. We would have known their strengths and weaknesses. It should be looked into. The best example is Bangladesh. They played a lot against South Africa and ended up having the best result against them in the World Cup. If we want to be a good side, we should play more against the top sides. Not one match in four years. These teams have four fast bowlers who bowl 140-plus. We play against Scotland and Ireland, and they hardly have a 140-plus bowler,” Rashid expressed.

Rashid felt that both Bangladesh and Afghanistan need to start playing more often, particularly in longer series. “People back home want us to play more against Bangladesh. Here also people want to play against Afghanistan. We should have longer series, like have the main focus on 50 overs and Test matches. Cricket boards should think about it. There should be a three-match Test series. There’s more room to learn and have different experiences. More 50 overs and Tests would be better for both nations,” Rashid opined.