Back to his old fighting form, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar — who has been named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case — said on Wednesday that he will suo moto ‘present’ himself at the ED office on Friday afternoon.

“I came to know about the ED case only yesterday (Tuesday). I shall fully cooperate with the investigating agency. I am prepared for any kind of ‘hospitality’ offered by them,” Sharad Pawar told mediapersons here.