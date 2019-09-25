Maryam Nawaz sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, was on Wednesday sent to jail on judicial remand in a corruption case by an accountability court here.

Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas, who is also an accused in the case, appeared before the court after the expiry of their physical remand, Geo News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested a 15-day extension in the remand of the PML-N leader who was arrested along with her cousin on August 8.

During Wednesday’s hearing, NAB’s investigating officer Hafiz Asadullah said the request for an extension was made on the grounds that more time was required to investigate the case.

The NAB investigating officer told the court that during the investigation they unearthed an agreement regarding the division of the family assets.

The officer told the court that Maryam, Nawaz Sharif, her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, grandfather Mian Sharif, brother Hussain Nawaz and some other members of Sharif family were members of the company’s board of directors.