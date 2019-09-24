PAYBACK India ropes in Yuvraj as ambassador

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has been roped in as brand ambassador of PAYBACK India, the multi-brand loyalty programme which launched a consumer campaign – ‘#PAYBACK Chalao.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with PAYBACK. The brand is a pioneer and an industry leader. They run a unique loyalty programme and are singularly focused on making the lives of their members more rewarding and fun. I look forward to an engaging partnership as PAYBACK forges ahead with the growth of its consumer and partner base in India,” Yuvraj said in a statement.

The campaign is aimed at building excitement around the ease of earning and redeeming PAYBACK points at over 100+ brands via the new PAYBACK mobile app.

Currently, the PAYBACK network has brands across several categories and in-store as well as online channels.