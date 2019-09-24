No meeting scheduled with Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump said here that he has no plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

When asked about any possibility of a meeting with Rouhani in New York this week, Trump said: “We’ll see what happens. But we have nothing scheduled at this moment.”

Trump made the remarks before meeting Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Xinhua news agency.

Also on Monday, Trump revealed that he would touch upon Iran in his speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry ruled out the likelihood of any meeting between Rouhani and Trump during the UNGA in New York.

The US has accused Iran of being responsible for the September 14 attacks on oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia, which Tehran has denied.

On September 20, Washington announced the latest round of a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, including sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and its national development fund as well as the deployment of more US military assets to the Gulf.