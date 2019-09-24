Modi, Trump to hold bilateral meeting on Tuesday in NY

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared the stage at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The meeting will take place at 12.15 p.m. local time (9.45 p.m. IST), Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing here on Monday.

When asked about Trump saying that he’d heard a “very aggressive” statement by Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, Kumar declined to reply, saying: “There is a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday)between the Prime Minister and the US President, let us wait for it.”

Trump, who renewed his offer to mediate on Kashmir during a media interaction here alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday that he had heard a “very aggressive” statement by Modi during Sunday’s event.

To a question if he was concerned about the human rights situation in Kashmir, Trump said: “Sure. I’d like to see everything work out. I want it to be humane. I want everybody to be treated well. You have two big countries, and they’re warring countries and they’ve been fighting.

“And I mean, I heard a very aggressive statement yesterday. I don’t have to say that. I was there. I didn’t know I was going to hear that statement. But I was sitting there and I heard a very aggressive statement yesterday from India, from the Prime Minister, and I will say it was very well received within the rule, you know, within in the room.AThe statement itself. That was a big room; there were 59,000 people.

“But it was a very aggressive statement, and I hope that they’re going to be able to come together, India and Pakistan, and do something that’s really smart and good for both…”

Trump and Modi had shared the dais on Sunday in Houston at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event that was attended by over 50,000 strong Indian diaspora.

During his address, Modi attacked Pakistan as the hub of terror and for the 9/11 attacks and the Mumbai 2008 attacks, and said there should be a definitive war against terrorism.