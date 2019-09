The special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three people with 10 kilograms of heroin. The value of the seized drug in the international market was estimated at Rs 40 crore.

The contraband was seized from a SUV in Shalimar Bagh area by the special cell, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Riyaz Khan and Shakeel both from Manipur, and Shubhankar Haldhar, a resident of West Bengal.