Akshay Kumar promises ‘Housefull 4’ treat every hour on Sep 25

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film “Housefull 4” has hit upon a novel publicity plan. On September 25, the date that marks the film’s poster release, Akshay will unveil not one but many posters of the much-anticipated comedy.

On the Tuesday, the actor also dropped a hint saying that the film will trace the journey of its characters in 1419 and 2019.

“Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned,” Akshay wrote on Twitter.

He also shared the title motion poster of the film, revealing the logo of “Housefull 4” with powerful background music. The video also invited people to go back in time by stating “Enter the era of year 1419 and 2019 tomorrow”.

The makers will start unveiling the film’s posters 11 am onwards tomorrow.

“600 saal ka safar hoga shuru… 11 baje se! Every hour has something new for you! #Housefull4 ka poster nahi, POSTERSSSS laa rahe hain hum,” posted the official Twitter handle of fi’m’s producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The fourth instalment of “Housefull 4” also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles. It is reported that Akshay will be seen in a dual role — one of a London-based barber in the present day and a king in the bygone era.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations.