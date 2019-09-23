Nikki Haley hails ‘Howdy Modi’

Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the UN who is an Indian-American, has hailed the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, saying the New Delhi-Washington ties has “strengthened with the friendship” of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haley, who was the second Indian-American to serve as a Governor in the US, said in a tweet on Sunday: “The US and India have a great partnership and it has only strengthened with the friendship of @realDonaldTrump and @narendramodi.”

She retweeted Trump’s tweet that said: “The USA Loves India!” in response to the Indian Prime Minister’s Office ‘Howdy Modi’ video link.

The Prime Minister addressed the event, attended by a 50,000-strong Indian-American audience, along with Trump on Sunday.