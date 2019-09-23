Data given by Russia have inconsistencies, claims WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday revealed that Russian officials handed over data which contained “inconsistencies”.

According to a BBC report, WADA has now opened compliance proceedings against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada).

Before the data was passed on, WADA suspects that it was manipulated.

In their bid to reintegrate back into the sporting fold after being suspended for state-sponsored doping programme, Russia were asked to hand over data from its Moscow laboratory to show that it complied with global anti-doping rules.

WADA said its executive committee “was informed that further investigation of inconsistencies in Moscow laboratory data had led WADA to open a formal compliance procedure against Rusada”, the BBC report said.