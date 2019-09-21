Delhi Doctor fakes medical registration for 42 years

A Delhi-based doctor, who claims to work at the GB Pant hospital in the national capital has been found to be faking his registration with the Delhi Medical Council for over 42 years.

Dr. Harish Bhalla who claims to be a social crusader online and also found that is practising psychiatry for 42 years. He states on his website, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook that he is practising psychiatry at reputed GB Pant Hospital.

An RTI and investigations over months held at Delhi Medical Council it is found out that he in 42 years was never registered at Delhi Medical Council.

As per Delhi Medical Council, any person servicing or practising a modern scientific system of medicine shall be registered under council with the council under Delhi Medical Council act 1997. Without registration with the council any person through qualified in a modern scientific system of medicine shall be liable for action as specified by council.

Dr. Bhalla who lives at Prasad Nagar and has a residence cum clinic with a pathology lab service in the DDA Flat. Dr. Harish Bhalla has been practicing for 42 years at Avinash Clinic, Reghar Pura, Nehru Nagar.

One can easily see his profile on one of the leading listing website.

https://www.justdial.com/photos/dr-harish-bhalla-karol-bagh-delhi-general-physician-doctors-37wlui7-pc-45821441-sco-23wfgixb

Bhalla had also made headlines in 2017 when he had faked a marriage with his daughter’s friend to revoke his suspended membership in Delhi’s Golf Club.

According to a news report in India Today, there are more than forty thousand fake doctors in Delhi alone.