MADHUKAR KAMATH ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF ABC

At the 71st Annual General Meeting of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Mr. Madhukar Kamath representing DDB Mudra Pvt. Ltd. was unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2019-2020.

Mr. Devendra V Darda representing Lokmat Media Pvt.Ltd. was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman for the year 2019-2020.

Mr. Madhukar Kamath has more than four decades of experience in Advertising and Marketing Services and has spent over 25 years in erstwhile Mudra now the DDB Mudra Group.

Mr. Kamath has also been the President of the AAAI (Advertising Agencies Association of India), Chairman of ASCI (The Advertising Standards Council of India), Chairman of Mudra Foundation and the Chairperson of the Governing Council of MICA.

Mr. Kamath is currently the Chairman Emeritus of the DDB Mudra Group and Mentor Interbrand India.

The members on the ABC Council for the year 2019-20 are as under:

Advertising Agencies Representatives

1. Mr. Madhukar Kamath, DDB Mudra Pvt.Ltd. – Chairman

2. Mr. Shashidhar Sinha, Media Brands Pvt. Ltd.

3. Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, RK Swamy BBDO Pvt. Ltd.

4. Mr. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt.Ltd. – Hony. Treasurer

Publishers Representatives

1. Mr. Devendra V. Darda – Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. – Dy. Chairman

2. Mr. Hormusji N. Cama – The Bombay Samachar Pvt. Ltd.

3. Mr. Shailesh Gupta – Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

4. Mr. Chandan Majumdar – ABP Pvt. Ltd.

5. Mr. Raj Kumar Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.

6. Mr. Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd

7. Mr. Riyad Mathew – Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd. – Hony. Secretary

8. Mr. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd.

Advertisers Representatives

1. Mr. Mayank Pareek – Tata Motors Ltd.

2. Mr. Karunesh Bajaj – ITC Ltd.

3. Mr. Vivek Nayer – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

4. Mr. Debabrata Mukherjee – United Breweries Ltd.

Secretariat

Mr. Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General