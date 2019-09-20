Imran expected to meet Trump in NY on Sep 23

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on September 23, hours after he arrives in the city for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The sources told Dawn news that this could be first of the two meetings the Prime Minister is expected to have with the US leader on the sidelines of the UN session.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in New York from Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Both the Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers are scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. India’s Narendra Modi will speak first, while Khan will speak later in the afternoon.

Khan has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address.