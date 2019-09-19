‘Vanakkam’, say supporters as Chidambaram produced in court

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was on Thursday produced before the Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his judicial remand in the CBI case relating to INX Media.

As the former minister proceeded towards the witness box, pushing through the crowd, his supporters started greeting him with “Vanakkam” and shouting “Thalaiva”.

The courtroom was packed with a large crowd of lawyers, supporters and journalists.

His supporters struggled to get a glimpse of the senior political leader.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Amit Mahajan appeared for the CBI and moved an application seeking further judicial remand.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Arshdeep Khurana represented Chidambaram.

Through his counsels, Chidambaram moved an application seeking regular medical examination and adequate supplementary diet. He has cited weight loss in judicial custody. However, the court extended his judicial custody till October 3.

Chidambaram is in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His bail plea is pending in the Delhi High Court, which will be taken up on September 23.

On September 5, a court sent former minister to 14 days judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. He was arrested on August 21 night.

On September 13, a Delhi Court turned down his surrender application in the INX Media money launder case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that if investigators don’t want to arrest, surrender application can’t be entertained.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving Rs 305 crore overseas funds in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the Finance Minister.

The ED too filed a money laundering case against the former Finance Minister