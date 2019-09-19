Priyanka questions Yogi government on Chinmayanand issue

Congress General Secretary In-Charge of UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Yogi government on the issue of the Shahjahanpur rape case.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter, Priyanka said, “the consequences of the BJP government and police’s negligence and protection to the accused in the Unnao rape case are known to everyone. Now, the BJP government and police are repeating the same in the Shahjahanpur case. The victim is in fear. But do not know what the BJP government is waiting for.”

Later, the Congress took on the Yogi government on its completing 2.5 years in office. The party fielded two women spokespersons, Supriya Shrinate and Sharmistha Mukherjee, to attack the UP government.

Shrinate questioned the silence of the BJP’s women Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Chinmayanand case. Supriya Shrinate said that now the victim is saying that she will commit suicide. The SIT is interrogating the victim, but after her statement in front of a magistrate why is the SIT not taking action, she asked.

Sharmistha Mukherjee said that there was much fanfare over the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan, but most of the money for that scheme has been spent on publicity.

She said only 0.69 paise per beneficiary has been spent. The government has been unable to sensitise people on gender issues.

She said that even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned a blind eye to this (Chinmayanand) incident.