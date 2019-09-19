Keep entertaining fans across the world: Shahid Afridi tells Kohli

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has praised India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli and has urged him to keep entertaining the fans across the world.

Kohli on Wednesday became the leading run-getter in T20Is as he led the Men in Blue to a commanding seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second game of the three-match series in Mohali.

The Indian skipper scored 72* off just 52 balls and smashed four fours and three sixes during the course of his sensational knock.

“Congratulations Virat Kohli. You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” Afridi tweeted.

Kohli is now on the top in the list of leading run-scores in T20Is. He has 2,441 runs in the format while Rohit Sharma, with 2,434, is second in the list. Kohli is the only batsman in the world to have a batting average of above 50 in all three formats of the game.