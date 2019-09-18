The future of Cloud is autonomous: Oracle CEO

The future of Cloud is autonomous for enterprises and Oracle is working to integrate all of its products on one Cloud-based infrastructure, the company’s CEO Safra Catz has said.

In her keynote remarks at Oracle “OpenWorld 2019” conference here on Tuesday, she said that Oracle Cloud has brought a new level of integration for its customers worldwide.

“We are focused on users. The future is autonomous for enterprises and we are working closely with our customers to deliver value,” she told the gathering.

Catz echoed Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison’s words that autonomous systems eliminate human error and keep the data safe.

Demonstrating its leadership and vision in the Cloud ERP market, Oracle announced the latest updates to Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud.

The updates enable organizations of all sizes to enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve controls by introducing both product innovations and industry-focused solutions.

“Oracle continues to extend its lead in the Cloud ERP market with powerful new innovations to support the changing demands placed on finance and operations teams,a said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development.

“Integrating intelligent assistants and machine learning capabilities into Oracle ERP Cloud enables customers to reduce the number of mundane a” but important a” tasks for their employees,” Ng added.

To help brands ensure that each and every customer interaction is data driven, Oracle also announced a series of new data-first updates across Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud.

Oracle CX is an integrated set of applications across marketing, sales, service and commerce.

“The latest updates to Oracle CX Cloud are fueled by data and machine learning to help our customers take advantage of powerful data insights to get ahead of customer needs and ensure a positive, unforgettable customer experience,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president, Oracle CX Cloud and Oracle Data Cloud.

The company also brought powerful new updates to its enterprise-class customer data management (CDP) platform.

The latest updates to Oracle CX Unity enable organizations to provide personalized and contextual experiences across all customer interactions, from website visits and online ads to customer service calls and in-store transactions.