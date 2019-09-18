Shivpal will re-contest his seat if disqualified

Shivpal Singh Yadav, President of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), has said that he is ready to seek re-election form his Jaswantnagar assembly seat if he is disqualified from the assembly.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), last week, filed a petition before Speaker seeking disqualification of Shivpal’s membership from the state assembly under anti-defection law.

“I had already resigned from the Samajwadi Party when I floated the PSPL. I am not worried about disqualification because I will seek re-election from my own Jaswantnagar constituency and the SP can field anyone they want to,” he said.

Replying to a question, Shivpal said that if he contests a by-election in event of his disqualification, Mulayam Singh Yadav should campaign for him.

“I had campaigned for Netaji despite my differences with SP and he should also reciprocate,” Shivpal said.