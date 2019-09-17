Growth with sustainability need of the hour: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to take steps to protect the environment.

Addressing a rally in Kevadia in Gujarat at the site of the Sardar Sarovar Dam after a series of events marking his 69th birthday, Modi said: “Growth with sustainability is the need of the hour.”

He said that in our culture it is believed that development comes with the protection of the environment, which he said is evident here. “Nature is dear to us, it is our jewel,” he said.

Modi said that Sardar Patel’s dream is coming true now as the Sardar Sarovar dam is generating power.

He added, “There are so many eco-tourism sites in the vicinity. In Kevadia we can see development, environment and tourism together.”