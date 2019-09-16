North Korea-US to resume talks soon: Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that North Korea and the US will soon resume working-level talks and that his government will continue full support for the peace process.

Moon cited an “unchanged commitment” to trust and peace by the leaders of the three sides, as he had a weekly meeting with his senior aides, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It will serve as a “force to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula”, he said, adding, “North Korea-US working-level dialogue will resume soon”.

He however, did not reveal any other details, including the exact date and venue for the upcoming talks.

He said South Korea will actively support and assist Washington-Pyongyang dialogue, which will be discussed in his summit with Trump to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Moon is scheduled to visit New York from Sunday to September 26. He is expected to meet separately with Trump on September 26.