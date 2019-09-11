Mishra new Principal Secretary to PM, Sinha Principal Advisor

Senior IAS officer Pramod Kumar Mishra was on Wednesday appointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while P.K. Sinha was made his new Principal Advisor, a Ministry of Personnel order said.

Mishra was currently functioning as Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister while Sinha was functioning as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of both the officers with effect from September 11, 2019 (Wednesday) mentioning that their appointments would be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said two separate orders issued from the ministry.

Mishra has been given responsibility after Nripendra Misra recently stepped down as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.