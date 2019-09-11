Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court for bail

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in INX media case, has moved High Court on Wednesday to seek bail.

Chidambaram also challenged the CBI court order of 14 days judicial custody in the INX media case being investigated by Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custosy in Tihar Jail, has challenged the order of his judicial custody passed by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had sent Chidambaram to 14 days in custody after the former Union minister was produced before in court on Thursday. The court also allowed applications moved by Chidambaram seeking medicines and a western-style toilet in jail along with Z-category security and a separate cell with a cot and a bathroom.

The same were allowed by the court.

Chidambaram had also moved another application in the court seeking permission to surrender in the Enforcement Directorate case relating to INX Media. The court had issued a notice to the financial watchdogs and the hearing on it would take place on September 12.