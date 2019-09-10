‘The Sky is Pink’ promises love, emotional family drama

After “Dil Dhadakne Do”, actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar are back with another family drama “The Sky is Pink”, whose trailer was unveiled on Tuesday.

In the three minute long trailer, we get to see the love story of Priyanka and Farhan, who play doting parents to actress Zaira Wasim. Like every love story, their relationship also goes through a lot of obstacles, and the real problem starts when they get to know that their daughter Aisha (Zaira) is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

Zaira, who is seen narrating the story of her family, called herself the “villain” in her parents’s love life.

Actor Rohit Saraf also marked his presence in the trailer.

Directed by Shonali Bose, “The Sky is Pink” will release on October 11. Soon, it will have a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Sharing the trailer’s link on Twitter, Priyanka tweeted: “Presenting the trailer for ‘The Sky is Pink’ – a film about love, made with so much of it!

“It’s a very proud milestone moment for me, because it’s my first as an actor and co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels and inspires you to celebrate life.”