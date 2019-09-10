Rishi Kapoor returns to India after treatment

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing medical treatment in New York, returned to India on Tuesday.

Expressing his happiness on his arrival in the country, Rishi took to Twitter and wrote: “Back home… after 11 months 11 days. Thank you all.”

Rishi and his wife Neetu were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several pictures were doing rounds on the Internet in which the couple was seen happily posing for the paparazzi.

Donning a denim shirt and jeans, Rishi looked in the pink of health.

The “Chandni” actor was in the Big Apple to undergo medical treatment for cancer.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.