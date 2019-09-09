Vital for women to speak up on sexual harassment: Priya Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani on Monday said it was important and necessary for women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace and told a court here that she hopes that her disclosures against former Union Minister M.J. Akbar would empower women and help them better understand their rights.

Ramani was recording her statement as a witness in a defamation plaint filed against her by Akbar.

“I spoke the truth when I disclosed the experience of my first job interview in my Vogue Article and my tweet of October 8. It was important and necessary for women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace. Many of us are brought up to believe that silence is a virtue.

“In all my disclosures pertaining to Mr Akbar, I spoke the truth in public interest and the public good. It was my hope that the disclosures which were a part of the MeToo movement would empower women and would help them better understand their rights at the workplace,” she told Addiditional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal at the Rouse Avenue Court.

She said the case has come at a great personal cost to her. “I have nothing to gain of it. I am a well-known journalist, I live a quiet life with my family in Banglore.”

She also said that it is not easy for any woman to make such disclosures.

“By staying silent, I could have avoided the targeting but that would not have been the right thing to do,” she added.