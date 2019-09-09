‘Saaho’ has earned over Rs 400cr globally, claim makers

Telugu superstar Prabhas’ latest release “Saaho” has crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, the film’s makers tweeted on Monday.

“Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster “Bahubali” series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.