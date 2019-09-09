Akshay ‘honoured’ to play Prithviraj Chauhan

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar is all set to play Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. He says for him it is an honour to be essaying the role of one of the most “fearless and courageous kings of India”.

“It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by,” said Akshay, who turned 52 on Monday.

“Prithviraj” is being made by Yash Raj Films. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic “Chanakya”. It will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

“‘Prithviraj’ is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me,” Akshay added.

Historians and folk legends portray Prithviraj Chauhan as an incredibly brave king who faced the merciless Muhammad Ghori and his ruthless invaders of India. Prithviraj’s daredevilry and heroism made him a legend.