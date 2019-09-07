Messi free to leave at end of season: Barca President

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed rumours of a clause in Lionel Messi’s contract that will allow him to leave the club at the end of the season.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, had signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona in 2017, but Bartomeu said that he is free to end his contract beforehand.

“Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020/21 season, but (Messi) is able to leave Barca before the final season,” cbssports quoted Bartomeu telling Barca TV.

However, the Barca President has insisted that they are not worried about Messi’s future at the Catalan club.

“We want Messi to play for Barca through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm,” he said.

Messi is yet to play for Barcelona so far this season due to an injury.

–IANS