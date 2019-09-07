Exemplary commitment, courage by ISRO, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the ISRO team has exhibited “exemplary commitment and courage” on the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission.

“The country is proud of ISRO. We all hope for the best,” the President tweeted as the Vikram lander lost communication minutes before it was scheduled to make a touchdown on the moon’s surface.

The team of ISRO scientists wore a gloomy look soon after signals from Vikram stopped coming even as it was just 2.1 km from making soft landing on the moon’s South Pole.