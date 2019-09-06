PM to watch Chandrayaan-2 final descent with students at ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon’s surface.

Officials said Modi will witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar south pole from Satellite Control Centre (SCC), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). He will also interact with the winners of the ‘space quiz’, which was conducted for students between classes 8 and 10 to coincide with the event.

Officials said Modi’s visit to ISRO will boost the morale of its space scientists and inspire the youngsters to develop an innovative mind and inquiring spirit.

Modi said the Chandrayaan-2 mission was “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that it is a fully indigenous mission”.

ISRO in a statement said: “The lander Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 01:00 to 02:00 hrs IST on September 07, 2019, which is then followed by touch down of Lander between 01:30 to 02:30 hrs IST.”