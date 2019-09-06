Huawei rolling out EMUI 10 beta for P30 series

Days after the official roll out of Android 10 OS, Chinese tech giant Huawei has now begun beta testing for its proprietary EMUI 10 that would be first released for its flagship P30 series.

The new EMUI 10 would bring improvements such as redesigned app icon, updated camera design, improvements to GPU Turbo and dark mode.

“With EMUI 10, you are treated to a whole new look which is designed to be more aesthetically pleasing while also being more functional, operationally.

“You will also notice that the drop-down menu does not have any text, allowing for larger icons and easier accessibility. This new design also adds spacing between each notification, thereby making it visually immersive and pleasing,” the company said in a statement.

Notably, since it’s a beta version, there would be bugs and unfinished features here. However, it’s the only way for a Huawei enthusiast to get a taste of EMUI 10 early.

Those who can opt for the EMUI 10 beta programme should have eligible devices like the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.