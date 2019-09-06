Deepika Padukone turns ramp into dancefloor

Ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Thursday organised a fashion show in Mumbai to mark their 33 years in the industry, and it was actress Deepika Padukone who made the occassion special for them.

Deepika walked down the ramp for the designers’ label donning an ivory embellished lehenga, and enthralling the spectators with an ethnic look.

The moment of the night came when Deepika, along with the designers, suddenly started grooving to the “Disco deewane” song from the movie “Student Of The Year”.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta, who were also present at the event, joined Deepika on the ramp to shake a leg.

A video doing the rounds on the internet, showing all of them having a gala time, has gone viral.