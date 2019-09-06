Avoid steps that may cause loss to Metro: SC to Delhi govt

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi Government not to take any step which may cause a financial loss to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The remark of the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra came while giving relief to the Delhi government over bearing the land cost for Phase-IV metro construction.

The top court directed that the Centre has to bear 50 per cent of the land cost for Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro.

The court observed that Delhi Metro has not faced any financial loss till now and it is likely that it will not suffer any loss in the future as well.

However, the court also asked the Delhi government that it must properly use public money and should not give sops to the people.

On July 12, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to start work on Delhi Metro’s 104-km Phase-IV project which had been hit by a feud between the Centre and the Delhi government.

The order had come after the Delhi government agreed to resolve the issue.