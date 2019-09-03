Tough to prove ‘Kashmir genocide’ claim: Pak ICJ lawyer

Pakistan’s lawyer in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has left this country red faced. Khawar Qureshi in an open admission has accepted that there is no significant evidence with Pakistan for its claims of genocide in Kashmir.

Qureshi has said, “in absence of these evidences, it is extremely difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ”.

Qureshi was speaking to Pakistani media.

Earlier, Pakistan threatened to take India to the ICJ over the issue of Kashmir.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tried his best to internationalise the issue by ringing the heads of states of different countries, including the United States. He spoke to President Donald Trump after which Trump offered to mediate in the matter. But with India making it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, the US agreed with India’s stand.

Imran Khan said he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including the United Nations General Assembly. But now his own lawyer at the ICJ has accepted that they don’t have evidence to back up their claim.

“Will these big countries keep looking at their economic interests only? They should remember, both countries have nuclear weapons,” Imran Khan had said last month after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan had said, “In a nuclear war, no one will win. It will not only wreak havoc in this region, but the entire world will face consequences. It is now up to the international community”.