Jeff Bezos spotted boating with new girlfriend in Venice

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted with his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoying a boat trip while vacationing together in Venice.

Sanchez was wearing a white, linen dress while Bezos was wearing a pair of salmon hued shorts with a lightweight, mauve short-sleeve shirt.

A few days ago, the couple were seen spending some quality time in the ‘City of Canals’, in north-east Italy. They were on a romantic stroll and also seen canoodling aboard a luxury yacht among billionaire friends, a report by Daily Mail said.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple were hosted as guests of billionaire David Geffen aboard his $200 million yacht.

Geffen shared a photo on Instagram with the couple which was taken off the coast of Spain.

The couple went public with their relationship on July 14 when they attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final together, sitting just three rows behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

In July, the Amazon CEO met the two sons — Nikko Gonzalez, 18, and Evan Whitesell, 13 — of Sanchez who is a TV host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman.

Bezos himself shares four children with his former wife Mackenzie.