Disgruntled AAP MlA Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Tuesday met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, giving air to the speculation that she might join the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital early next year.

Lamba, who represents Chandani Chowk Assembly constituency, arrived at Sonia Gandhi’s residence at around 12.30 p.m. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over an hour.

However, the details of the meeting were not yet clear.

Lamba has been at loggerheads with the AAP for the past several months. In early August, Lamba had said that she has decided to resign from the primary membership of the party and will contest the upcoming Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

The AAP, too, had said that it was ready to accept her resignation.

Lamba has turned a severe critic of the AAP following the party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

She had also sought accountability from party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of AAP lawmakers.

She also didn’t participate in the party’s Lok Sabha campaign.

Elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital are due early next year. The AAP had a dream run in the 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 out of 70 seats. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, was unable to open its account.