Cabinet clears hike in ethanol prices for 2019-20

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved an increase in prices of ethanol for the upcoming sugar season 2019-20 (October-September).

As per an official statement, the CCEA decided to increase prices of ethanol derived from “C heavy” molasses to Rs 43.75 per litre from the 43.36 per litre.

The prices of ethanol derived from “B heavy” molasses would also be increased from Rs 52.43 to Rs 54.27 per litre.

The CCEA also decided that the price of ethanol from the sugarcane juices, sugar and sugar syrup route would be fixed at Rs 59.48 per litre.